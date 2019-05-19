Dike-New Hartford wins first ever state track & field title

It was all down to the last event, the 4x400m relay. Dike-New Hartford needed points of any quantity to clinch the 2A title.

Ryan Moore, Derek Kinner, Grant Bixby and Parker Kiewiet all obliged winning the event with a time of 3:22.70.

"Just do it for each other." said head coach Will Reingard. "That was our message in that 4x4. The 4x4 is our favorite race and again it's the last race and for it to end like that in the 4x4, winning that championship for the team. It was fun to see."

New Hartford's program had won a state title in 1982, but when the programs combined they have gone without a state title until now.