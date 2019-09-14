Despite two weather delays, Iowa keeps Cy-Hawk trophy for 5th straight year

The Cy-Hawk trophy is coming back to Iowa City for a fifth straight year after Iowa defeated Iowa State, 18-17, but it didn't come easy. It wasn't just because Iowa State put up a good fight, mother nature also made things difficult.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is sacked by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The game was delayed twice due to lightning in the area. The delays added up to nearly three hours.

For awhile, it looked like Iowa State was going to upset the Hawkeyes when Brock Purdy started the third quarter with a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tarique Milton, which gave the Cyclones a 14-6 lead.

But Iowa chipped away at that lead led by kicker Keith Duncan. He hit all four of his field goal attempts, including the go-ahead field-goal from 39 yards with 4:51 left in the game.

Iowa has a bye week next week.