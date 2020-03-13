Despite nearly empty arena, players happy to finish the state tournament

Some states have cancelled their winter state tournaments, but Iowa pressed forward and finished the boys' state basketball tournament on Friday in Des Moines.

However, there were some restrictions. Only 100 fans per team were allowed to attend the games to limit the exposure due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

"It was a lot different," said Cedar Falls senior Ben Sernett. "There wasn't a lot of energy in the crowd, but I think we did a good job of bringing that energy with not only our bench, but our fans that were there."

"We even asked our kids what their opinion was," said North Linn head coach Mike Hilmer. "If it was cancelled or would you play a game? Every single kid to a T wanted to play the game."