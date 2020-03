Not very many teams have been able to slow North Linn down in the last couple of years. The Lynx are headed back to the state tournament for a fourth consecutive year after beating Forest City in a Class 2A substate final, 69-42.

North Linn co-head coach Bob Hilmer was the head coach at Forest City from 1968-2001.

Saturday's win extended North Linn's winning streak to 50 games.