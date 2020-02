The road to state started for several teams on Monday night, including a doubleheader at Center Point-Urbana.

In the first game, Decorah defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, 67-43. The Vikings made nine 3-pointers, including their first five. In the second game, Center Point-Urbana took advantage of the shooting struggles by Independence to win 59-29.

The Vikings and Stormin' Pointers will meet in the substate semi-finals on Thursday in Center Point. The game is set for 7 p.m.