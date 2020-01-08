Dave and Zach Schlabaugh never far apart on the basketball court

For more than 30 years, Dave Schlabaugh has coached the game of basketball. His son, Zach, has always been along for the ride.

"I never would've guessed it, but it's been pretty special being able to have a parent there with you every step of the way," Zach Schlabaugh said.

Most of the time, Zach has been on the same bench as his dad, including in high school at Williamsburg where his dad was the head coach. When Zach was a senior, the Raiders finished fourth in the state tournament.

"If anything, I probably coached him a little harder," said Dave Schlabaugh.

After high school, Zach went on to play college basketball at Coe, but he eventually crossed paths with his dad again. Dave was hired as an assistant coach at Cornell in 2016, then was hired as the head coach a year later. Even though they only played against each other once a year, it was a matchup they looked forward to.

"It's a big rivalry for us," said Dave. "I wanted to make sure that if I'm going to play my son, I wanted to come out on the right side of that."

"Yeah, he won a couple, but I got the one last year," Zach said laughing. "So that was nice to go out with a bang and get a little bragging rights."

After being opponents for three years, they're now back on the same bench. Zach joined the Cornell coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He and his dad aren't sure how long it'll last, but they're excited to create more memories together.

"We've had a couple of big wins this year and it's fun sharing it with him," said Dave.

"I'm just enjoying my time right now," Zach said. "Just sharing a love and passion with your father is pretty cool."