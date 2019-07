There was a logjam at the top of the leaderboard entering Saturday's final round of the Greater Cedar Rapids Open. Eight different golfers were within two strokes of the lead.

In the end, it was Dan Woltman who pulled ahead after firing a five-under-par 67 to win by three strokes.

He goes home with $30,000. He also plans on playing in the Iowa Open next week at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside.