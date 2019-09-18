Iowa's D.J. Johnson may have earned more playing time

Iowa is using the bye week to get healthy in certain positions, including in the secondary. In Saturday's game versus Iowa State, one player may have earned more playing time.

Redshirt freshman D.J. Johnson made his first career start at cornerback for the Hawkeyes. He finished with eight tackles and two pass breakups.

In the first quarter, he did give up a 51-yard touchdown, but Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker was impressed about Johnson's response after the touchdown.

"He had a great response," said Parker. "He goes, 'Coach, I know, I've got to get better.' So he grew up. Does he have a lot more to go? Yeah, he has a long ways to go, and he knows that."