Since losing Tyrese Haliburton back on Feb. 8, each of Iowa State's losses have been by 20 points or more. On Saturday, the Cyclones suffered their worst loss ever at Hilton Coliseum losing to Texas Tech, 87-57.

With 10:40 left in the first half, Iowa State led 18-17, but Texas Tech responded with a 9-0 run and led the game the rest of the way.

Solomon Young finished with a team-high 16 points after going 5-for-6 from the field.

The Cyclones host TCU on Tuesday at 6 p.m.