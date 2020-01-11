Cyclones find Hilton Magic against Oklahoma, get first Big 12 win

After a couple of weeks of searching, Iowa State found some of that "Hilton Magic" on Saturday after beating Oklahoma, 81-68. It's the Cyclones' first Big 12 win of the season.

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) drives to the basket past Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma grabbed an early 14-10 lead, until Terrence Lewis provided a spark off the bench for the Cyclones with 10 points, eight of which came during a crucial 10-0 run.

That sparked the Cyclones' offense as they led by as many as 26 points. Sophomore Rasir Bolton had the hot hand finishing with 23 points, tying a season-high 10 field goals made. Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points.

Iowa State travels to No. 4 Baylor on Wednesday.