Cyclones still focused on Iowa with ESPN College Game Day coming to Ames

Iowa State has earned respect at the national level during Matt Campbell's tenure as the head coach. The Cyclones are being rewarded this weekend with ESPN College Football Game Day coming to Ames for the first time ever, featuring Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Iowa.

It's an exciting moment for the state and the fans, but the players main focus is on the Hawkeyes.

"The reality of it is is the effect it really has on what happens at 3:00, is zero," said head coach Matt Campbell.

"Obviously there are people, fans and the community is really excited about what's going to happen come Saturday and things like that," said quarterback Brock Purdy. "But I think for us, we're not blowing it out of proportion."

The last time the Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes was in 2014 in Iowa City, 20-17.