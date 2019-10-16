Cyclones bring mixture of experience and new faces

The Iowa State men's basketball team is hoping to reach the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in the last nine years.

The Cyclones will have to replace a lot of scoring from last season after losing Talen Horton-Tucker, Cameron Lard and Lindell Wigginton to the NBA. They do bring back Tyrese Haliburton and Michael Jacobson. They'll also rely on a pair of transfers, Prentiss Nixon (Colorado State) and Rasir Bolton (Penn State) to provide some offense.

"We put our skill levels together, and I think we can do great things," said sophomore guard Tyrese Halibuton.

"I think we have a lot of offensive weapons on this team, but I think what will separate us is defense," said senior guard transfer Prentiss Nixon.

The Cyclones will rely heavily on the play and leadership of Tyrese Haliburton. He had a busy offseason winning a gold medal with Team USA in the World Cup in Greece. He also participated in the Nike Skills Academy and was named Preseason All-Big 12. He says he's using some tools he learned from his time in Greece.

"It helped me to further learn new people," he said. "To learn things about new people and how to communicate that, and what makes people tick and how to get the best out of them."

Iowa State opens the season on Nov. 5 at home versus Mississippi Valley State.