Cyclone tailgate tour makes Cedar Rapids' stop

Cyclone Fans young and old packed the Marriott ballroom in Cedar Rapids, all with excitement of meeting their favorite coaches and the feeling was vice versa.

“Just getting around getting to see our great fans and interact with them in a lot of different sessions is great." said mens basketball head coach Steve Prohm. "Just to see all the fans and thank them for being how good they are to us.”

For the older generations, the success the Cyclones have had recently is something they can get used too.

“Its a lot more fun." said Cedar Rapids resident and ISU graduate Chuck Lemme. "There's a little more pressure, you used to didn’t worry about whether they’d win or not and now you kind of hope they win the games when you go."

Winning is something Iowa State has done across the board. By all metrics, this past year was the most successful Iowa State athletics has ever had.

“Were on a journey that goes a lot higher than this we hope, but its fun when your in the moment especially with what’s happened with football." ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard said. "What coach Campbell has been able to do has really just changed the landscape for us, not only locally but on a national level."

“More than anything right now is there's a belief that this program has got a chance to become what we said it was going to become when we got here and that parts rewarding." ISU football head coach Matt Campbell said. "Because this fan base has certainly been very loyal to Iowa State football, to be able to give it something to believe in and start to trust in has been really rewarding to watch."

