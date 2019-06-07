Current Hawkeyes get life advice from former Hawkeyes

Current Iowa football players met with several former Hawkeyes on Thursday for the Iowa Football Networking event.

Marv Cook, Aaron Kampman, Marvin McNutt and James Morris were just some of the former Hawkeyes that attended. They talked to current players about the transition to life after football and shared career advice.

"You know football is going to end at some point, but as long as you're willing to put in the time to make the connections with former players and other people throughout the community, you should have no problem getting a job," said senior quarterback Nate Stanley.

"I wish we had this opportunity back when I was in school," said former Iowa defensive back Eric Thigpen.