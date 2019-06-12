Cornell catcher volunteering his time with the Kernels

This summer is one that Sage Sutter will remember for the rest of his life. At first, the Cornell junior catcher didn't have very many summer plans.

"My coach indicated to me that this could lead to something greater and bigger, which is why I took this opportunity," said Sutter.

Meaning, a chance to be a volunteer for the Kernels as their bullpen catcher. The team only has two catchers on the roster.

You could say that there's a big difference when it comes to catching professional pitchers.

"They have 85 mph sliders, which most normal guys that I deal with have curveballs and sliders that go about 70 mph," said Sutter. "I know guys that have good movement, but these guys move more and it's going 10 mph faster."

He also helps out in the clubhouse preparing food, getting the players' clothes ready and doing short tosses with some players.

Even though he's volunteering his time and commutes from Manchester, it's all worth it.

"Definitely a little starstruck," he said.

