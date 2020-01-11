Cordell Pemsl's rare three-pointer sparks Iowa offense in win against Maryland

With all the injuries Iowa has had, players have to find other ways to contribute. That's what junior Cordell Pemsl did in Friday's win against No. 12 Maryland.

The game was tied 15-15 with less than nine minutes to go in the first half. Pemsl was left wide open on the wing and he hit a three-pointer. It was significant because it gave Iowa the lead for the rest of the game and it was Pemsl's first ever three-pointer in his college career.

"I've always considered myself a guy that can knock down an open shot," Pemsl said. "It's just been a mental thing for me."

"I don't think he's hit one ever in his life," said Joe Wieskamp jokingly. "But it was a big time shot at a very big moment."