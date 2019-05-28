Corby Laube resigns as Marion AD and girls' basketball head coach

Corby Laube, who has served as Marion's athletics director since 2008, has resigned from his position as AD as well as his position as head coach of the girls basketball team.

Laube was placed on administrative leave earlier in May, and school officials have declined to comment. Laube confirmed that he will resign via a text message.

Laube has been the athletics director since 2008, and the head coach of girls basketball since 2012. In that time, Laube had an overall record of 129-40, winning the 3A state championship in 2018. This past season, Marion finished second to North Scott.