Contestant in Univ. of Northern Iowa's $10,000 shooting contest to now get full prize

The sponsor of a halftime promotion at University of Northern Iowa basketball games has reversed course in the face of growing criticism and will now pay the full $10,000 to a contestant who competed earlier this week.

A public outcry had been swelling since the Wednesday night contest. Northern Iowa student Dalton Hinsch made a layup, a free throw and two long shots as part of the timed contest.

Hinsch made the last shot from half-court just as an announcer counted down the last seconds, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Officials said Hinsch hadn't gotten the last shot off in time.