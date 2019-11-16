Connor Assalley nails game-winning field goal, Cyclones top No. 22 Texas

In four years at the helm, Matt Campbell has beaten a lot of ranked teams, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. However, one Big 12 team he hadn't beaten in his tenure was Texas.

Now he can cross that off the list as Iowa State knocked off the No. 22 Longhorns 23-21 after a 36-yard game-winning field goal from Connor Assalley.

Brocky Purdy threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns. Deshaunte Jones finished with seven catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa State hosts Kansas next Saturday.