College football coaches rely on technology for recruiting during COVID-19

College football teams would be finishing up spring practice. Coaches would also be either on the road recruiting or bringing players in on a visit.

Iowa plays Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Penn State won 17-12. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

With COVID-19, teams aren't allowed to have any recruiting visits. So staff members have had to rely on technology.

"It's trying to spend quality time to create the relationship that you need to recruit somebody," said Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley. "To really make them aware of who you are and what your program is about."

Iowa has landed some top recruits during COVID-19 with four verbal commitments, including two from the state of Iowa. Recruiting coordinator Tyler Barnes says the early relationships they built with their recruits has been the key.

"We've had a bunch of guys on campus dating back to last fall, December and January, just before all of this took place," said Barnes.

Even when every day life returns to normal, teams may keep some of the tactics they've used during the pandemic.

"I really believe this is a chance to get better and get stronger by forced to having to do something a different way," said Mark Farley. "So when you do get your resources back, you'll only be stronger because you've learned how to operate in a virtual world."

