The Kernels won their first series of the season, but couldn't complete the sweep against Burlington. The Bees won the series finale on Sunday, 6-2.

The two runs for Cedar Rapids came in the bottom of the ninth.

The Kernels face the Quad Cities in a three-game series starting on Monday. The series was originally supposed to be played in Davenport, but recent flooding has prevented the River Bandits from playing in their home stadium.