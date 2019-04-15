Colin Rea excited for fresh start with Iowa Cubs

Colin Rea is not only happy to be back in his home state, but just happy to be playing baseball.

The Cascade native made his home debut on the mound for the Iowa Cubs in a start against Oklahoma City. He threw six innings, giving up just one unearned run, five hits and striking out five batters for the victory.

The last couple of seasons have been tough for Rea. He missed all of 2017 due to Tommy John surgery, then struggled in the minors in 2018 before being released by the Padres.