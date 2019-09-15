Coe wins 20th straight versus Cornell in rare Sunday matchup

Coe and Cornell met for the 129th time in the oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi. Originally, the two teams were supposed to play the first ever night game at Clark Field on Saturday, but thunderstorms prevented that from happening. Instead, they played on a Sunday, which could be a first.

The Kohawks dominated from the start winning 38-0. Quarterback Quentin White threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns. His twin brother, Colton, had 88 receiving yards and one score.