Sophomore Riley LeGrand hit a go-ahead two run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Coe Kohawks past the WashU Bears 4-3 and into the Super Regional round of the NCAA D3 tournament.

Following a 10-5 loss in game one, the Kohawks bounced back in dramatic fashion, trailing the entire game until LeGrand's home run.

Coe now advances into the Super Regional round and will face off with Birmingham-So (34-11).