Clarksville falls to Collins-Maxwell in 1A title game after hard-fought battle

Since the start of the tournament, Clarksville wanted a rematch against Collins-Maxwell.

They met earlier in the regular season with Collins-Maxwell winning, 1-0. On Thursday, the Spartans won the rematch, 4-3.

Collins-Maxwell started the game with two runs in the bottom of the first. Clarksville responded in the third inning with a two-run double by Janet Borchardt, tying the game, 2-2.

It stayed that way until the top of the sixth inning when Bailey Myers drove in Emma Poppe on a single to right field giving the Indians a 3-2 lead.

Then some costly errors in the bottom of the sixth gave the lead back to Collins-Maxwell. Mikayla Houge hit a single to center that got past the outfielder and allowed a run to score from first base, tying the game. Then Reagan Franzen drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Indians have finished runner-up in two of the last three years.