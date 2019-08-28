Clarke excited for first ever football game on Saturday

It's been a long wait, but it has finally arrived.

The Clarke football team will play its first ever game this Saturday versus Central Methodist University. The program was approved by the school back in 2015.

"We were here when there was literally no football field, no weight room, no locker room," said head coach Miguel Regalado. "We have a great football team. They're young, but they're a going to be a really good football team."

"It gives you butterflies," said junior running back Jordan Brown. "It's exciting. It almost leaves you speechless at times. You can't believe that this is a new program."

The game starts at 11 a.m. and will be played at Dalzell Field in Dubuque.