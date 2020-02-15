City High's Frazier caps off high school career with three state titles

City High's Forrest Frazier capped off his historic high school career on Saturday with three state championships at the state meet in Iowa City. Frazier won two individual titles, bringing his career total to four.

"It's truly an honor, everything thats happened throughout my high school career." Frazier said.

Fraziers' first state championship came in the 200 Medley Relay, the first event of the competition. The Little Hawks' anchor Will Larson edged out West High's Michael Kimball to give the City High the win with a time of 1:31.58.

“Thats been my main goal throughout all of high school is just the team win, we we're really close to it my sophomore year." Frazier said about the team's relay win. "It was a big bummer when we lost that but we’ve kept that in the back of our heads and came back really strong this year and got it done. So thats really been my main takeaway from here.”

Frazier then followed up with two individual titles, winning the 200 Individual Medley and breaking the state record with a time of 1:45.96. He then took home the gold medal in the 100 breaststroke for the third consecutive year, breaking his own state record with a time of 53.15.

"Its awesome, it's always good to keep improving from where I was before.' Frazier said. "Definitely wish I was faster than that, I've been faster than that so I mean I'm pleased with it, love to break my own record but I do think I could've been faster."

Frazier has committed to swim at Cal-Berkeley next season.