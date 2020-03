The Iowa City High Little Hawks defeated the Prairie Hawks 59-40 on Monday afternoon to advance to the 5A semifinal round. The Little hawks were led by Aubrey Joens who finished with a game high 18 points. Ella Cook and Rose Nkumu added 13 & 12 respectively.

The Hawks were led by Sidney McCrea and Mallory McDermott who both netted 13 points.

City High moves on to the 5A semifinal round and will face off against #3 seed Johnston on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.