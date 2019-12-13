City High girls, West High boys win in rivalry showdown

In a Friday night doubleheader, the Iowa City High Little Hawks and West High Trojans split, City High winning the girls game and West High winning the boys.

Aubrey Joens led the Little Hawks with 21 points in the 75-56 win. West's Audrey Koch had a game high 29 points but three other Little Hawks joined Joens in double digit scoring figures.

City High senior Rose Nkumu scored 15 points, and surpassed the 1,000 career point total in the first half.

The top-ranked Little Hawks improve to 3-0 on the season while the 10th ranked Women of Troy fall to 2-2.

In the boys' game, West High got revenge beating City High 55-46. Junior Even Brauns scored 17 in the winning effort, adding seven rebounds.

Keshawn Christian led the Little Hawks with a game-high 28 point outing.

West High improves to 3-0 on the season while City High falls to 1-2.