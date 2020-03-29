Cedar Rapids native Mitch Keller hoping MLB season still happens

This week was supposed to be opening day for all MLB teams, but the season is on hold due to the COVID-19 virus. Cedar Rapids native Mitch Keller was hoping to take the next step in his career after making his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.

"I was very hopeful that this was going to be my first opening day of my big league career," Keller said.

He's currently back in Iowa waiting for the season to start. In the meantime, he's still doing individual workouts, which he mostly does in a city park.

"I have a bag full of 30 baseballs," he said. "So I just throw them into a net, go pick them up, bring them back and throw it again. Just trying to find little ways to keep my arm in shape."

Keller made 11 starts last season for the Pirates. He finished with a 1-5 record with a 7.13 ERA and 65 strikeouts.