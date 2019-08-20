Cedar Rapids native A.J. Puk gets called up by Athletics

Former Cedar Rapids Washington pitcher A.J. Puk was called up to the Oakland Athletics' major league roster on Tuesday and will join the team for the game against the New York Yankees.

Puk has been playing for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators this season, compiling a 4-1 record with a 4.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts.

Puk was a first round draft pick by the Athletics in 2016 after playing at the University of Florida. Unfortunately, Puk's development was slowed down after undergoing Tommy John surgery which caused him to miss all of last season.