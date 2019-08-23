Cedar Rapids hosting U.S. Senior Women's Amateur Tournament

Cedar Rapids is hosting the 58th annual U.S. Senior Women's Amateur Tournament this weekend at the Cedar Rapids Country Club. The tournament will feature 132 golfers from 34 states and seven different countries.

"It's a huge honor to host a U.S. Golf Association event," said Molly Altorfer, the co-chair of the tournament. "There are only 11 each year. We've been planning this for at least 18 months."

The Cedar Rapids Country Club is ranked in the Top-100 course list in Golf Week at No. 83.

The tournament will run from August 24-29.