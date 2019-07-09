Cedar Rapids figure skater chasing Olympic gold

The 2002 Olympics changed Cedar Rapids native Timothy Leduc's life.

"That is why I started skating right here at this rink. I watched the Olympics on TV and I fell in love with the sport." Leduc said. "I was in this learn to skate program, as soon as I saw the Olympics I was like yeah that's me I am doing it."

LeDuc was already in middle school when he started the "Learn how to Skate" program at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.

"I started at age 12 which is a lot older then most people start. It was my passion for the sport that help me progress so quickly." Leduc said. "I really wanted to be out there and I would've been hours and hours a day not just practicing but analyzing tapes and videos on TV as well."

After learning how to skate and competing individually, LeDuc hooked up with partner Ashley Cain and in just three years they are the best in the country, winning the US figure skating championships.

"I think the key for us is synergy. We just came together really well. It is not something that you can fake." Leduc said.