Cedar Rapids cornhole team to host tournament this weekend

Corn hole is a popular activity at tailgates and family gatherings but now its been taken to a whole new level.

"A lot of us we were introduced to throwing bags tailgate scenes and backyards and camping." Reggie Reicks said.

"You started with bouncy boards in cornfield bags it might have sat in the rain.The game is changed immensely."

The bag toss or corn holing as they call it now has taken off thanks to the exposure on ESPN, and yes, like a lot of sports it has gotten really technical.

"Bags are like bowling balls, they all do something different." Reicks said. "It all depends on how the player throws and what they prefer."

But it takes more than just technique to be good.

"{It} takes a lot of practice repetition. Not too much alcohol." said Gevevieve Valley."

"Bags is not I sport where the more you drink the better you get."

Their are a lot of leagues and teams all over Eastern Iowa and the 319 cornhole team will host a big professional tournament this Saturday at Rubies bar in Center Point. There will be 64 teams vying for $3,500 worth of pay-out money.

