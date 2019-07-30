'I didn't want to live that life': Cedar Rapids man loses more than 200 pounds

Heath Thompson of Cedar Rapids was so heavy his doctor could not weigh him and told him to go to a junkyard and use a junk scale.

Heath Thompson of Cedar Rapids has lost more than 200 pounds. (COURTESY PHOTO)

The first time Thompson weighed in at the doctor's office he was 476 pounds. He didn't want to have a heart attack before the age of 30 so he decided to start a diet and exercise program.

Thompson lost 224 pounds in the last four years and feels like a new man.

Heath works out five times a week at Planet Fitness lifting weights and doing cardio.

Thompson said he uses his before and after pictures to motivate him when he doesn't feel like working out.