Cedar Rapids High School Hockey team loaded with great athletes

The Cedar Rapids high school Roughriders have some of the best athletes in Eastern Iowa on their team including some

big time football players. Alburnett all-state linebacker Holden Sevening plays defense for the Roughriders high school team. Sevening is joined by Linn-Mar standout running back Cameron Walker and Prairie quarterback Hunter Williams.

Those three have been playing together since the second grade and have helped turn the program around. The Roughriders high school hockey team went from 0 wins to 27 wins in just three years.