Cedar Falls added an impressive win to its resume defeating No. 1 ranked Xavier 2-1 on Friday.

The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first half off of a header from Nathan Le. It would remain 1-0 until four minutes left in the game when Xavier's Kristijan Smolcic tied it up on penalty kick.

Neither team scored in the two overtimes, so it went to penalty kicks. Cedar Falls went 5-for-5 with Benny Bundi knocking in the game-winner.