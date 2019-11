Akacia Brown led the way with a game-high 23 kills as the Cedar Falls Tigers won their second 5A state championship in the last three years after defeating WDM Valley in four sets on Friday afternoon.

Emerson Green registered 47 assists in the winning effort, as the Tigers won 14-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-22.

The Tigers finish the season with a 44-1 overall record.