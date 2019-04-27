Cedar Falls native Ross Pierschbacher selected by Washington

Cedar Falls native and Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher's NFL dreams came true on Saturday. He was selected in the fifth round with the 153rd overall pick by the Washington Redskins.

Pierschbacher started every game at Alabama. He was a guard his first three seasons, then played center his senior year. He earned second team All-American honors and was also second team All-SEC.

He also started in four consecutive national championship games for the Crimson Tide.

"It hasn't set in yet," said Pierschbacher. "We knew they (Washington) had a lot of interest in me. I thought it was a good fit."