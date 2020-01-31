Cassioppi's victory gives #1 Iowa 19-17 victory over #2 Penn State

The #1 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the #2 Penn State Nittany Lions 19-17 in a thrilling dual on Friday night in Iowa City.

After Spencer Lee won 16-1 in the first match of the night, the atmosphere turned bleak in the 133 match up as Austin DeSanto had to forfeit due to an injury.

Penn State then split with the Hawkeyes the next four matches. In 174, Michael Kemerer (Iowa) took down #1 ranked Mark Hall of Penn State on an 11-6 decision.

Aaron Brooks of Penn State then defeated freshman Abe Assad on a 7-3 decision to give the Nittany Lions 17 points.

Jacob Warner defeated Shakur Rasheed on a 4-2 decision in 197 to lead into a winner take all 285 match up between Tony Cassioppi and Seth Nevills.

Cassioppi, the Hawkeye freshman, showed his dominance taking the match on a 7-0 decision to lift the Hawkeyes to the 19-17 team victory.

Full results are below.

125: Spencer Lee (Iowa) over Brandon Meredith (Penn State) (TF 16-1 3:18)

133: Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) over Austin DeSanto (Iowa) (Inj. 1:53)

141: Nick Lee (Penn State) over Carter Happel (Iowa) (TF 20-5 5:53)

149: Pat Lugo (Iowa) over Jarod Verkleeren (Penn State) (Dec 6-1)

157: Kaleb Young (Iowa) over Bo Pipher (Penn State) (Dec 6-1)

165: Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State) over Alex Marinelli (Iowa) (Dec 7-5)

174: Michael Kemerer (Iowa) over Mark Hall (Penn State) (Dec 11-6)

184: Aaron Brooks (Penn State) over Abe Assad (Iowa) (Dec 7-3)

197: Jacob Warner (Iowa) over Shakur Rasheed (Penn State) (Dec 4-2)

285: Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) over Seth Nevills (Penn State) (Dec 7-0)

