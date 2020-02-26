Cascade takes out Regina, receives top seed in 2A tournament

The Cascade Cougars defeated the Regina Regals 47-36 on Wednesday night to earn a berth into the 2A state quarterfinal round. The Cougars will participate in the state tournament for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Abby Welter registered a game-high 19 points while Nicole McDermott and Jordan Simon added nine points each.

With the win, Cascade improves to a perfect 25-0 and received the top seed in the quarterfinal round. The Cougars will face off with 8th-seeded Denver on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.