Cascade takes care of business against Denver, advances to 2A semifinal

The Cascade Cougars, the top seed in the 2A tournament, defeated the Denver Cyclones 41-28 on Tuesday evening to advance to the semifinal round. With the win, the Cougars improve to 26-0 while the Cyclones finish their season with a record of 17-9.

Cascade was led by senior Nicole McDermott who scored a game-high 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half.

“We got to take it one game at a time and come out excited for each game just like we did this one." McDermott said after the game. "We we're excited to play with eachother, especially here and its really special.”

Jaden McMahon and Reese Johnson led the way for Denver scoring 8 points each.

Cascade, the champions in 2018, advance to the semifinal round for the third straight year. Last season, Cascade was topped by Grundy Center 59-49. The Cougars will face off with either #4 Osage or #5 West Branch on Friday at 10:00 a.m.