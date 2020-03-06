Cascade falls to Osage, ends season with 26-1 record

All season long, the Cascade Cougars hadn't scored under 46 points. That all changed when they arrived to Des Moines for the state tournament.

In the state quarterfinal, the Cougars were held to just 41 points but were still able to outlast the Denver Cyclones by 13. On Friday, those same offensive struggles continued against Osage as the Green Devils held the Cougars to a season-low 32 points to eliminate them from the 2A tournament.

“We just couldn’t hit shots down here, and thats just how it goes sometimes." said senior Nicole McDermott, who ended up with a team-high 14 points. "Sometimes you cant make it and thats just what happened to us, Osage is a good defensive team, and we had a tough time scoring.”

The battle was extremely tight and low-scoring through the first three quarters as the game entered the final eight minutes with Osage leading 20-18. The Green Devils then outscored the Cougars 26-14 in the final quarter.

Cascade shot just 23.9 percent from the field and 16% from 3-point range.

“We played hard we just didn’t shoot it well, thats the point blank and I feel bad for the kids." said head coach Michael Sconsa. "Funny part is we shot the ball really well from three this year, school-record was over about 36% from three but we came down here and we didn’t shoot well at all.”

Cascade now loses a senior group that consists of McDermott, Jordan Simon, Abby Welter, and Skylar Dolphin who combined for a 96-10 record over their four seasons. The group won the state championship in 2018, won four conference titles and made three final fours.

“Their marks are forever linked with us and I owe them every single, I owe them my life, my livelihood and they are just outstanding kids and we’re going to miss them but, they left a massive impact on us." Sconsa said.

Osage advances to the 2A championship game and will take on the North Linn Lynx on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.