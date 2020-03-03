CPU rallies past Waverly-Shell Rock, sets up semifinal battle with North Scott

With just 3:10 left in the third quarter, things looked grim for the defending champion CPU Stormin' Pointers as they faced a 11 point deficit.

"We knew we were going to have our hands full on offense." said CPU head coach Philip Klett after the game.

CPU used their state tournament experience to battle back and force overtime against the Go-Hawks, outscoring them 10-5 in the fourth quarter.

It wasn't until the extra period that CPU got their first lead of the game thanks to a three pointer from Bryn Hadsall.

After Abbie Draper tied it up for the Go-Hawks with a layup, CPU put their foot on the gas. Peyton Kriegel hit a three with just over two minutes left and CPU was able to hold on for the 45-41 victory.

“Coach definitely questioned us if we really had the fight in us to come out and win that game, and I think thats what we did." said A.J. Katcher, who posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. "I think our team just didn’t fall apart and instead we came together to win that game.”

Waverly-Shell Rock was led by Abbie Draper who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Go-Hawks finish the season with a 20-3 record.

CPU advances to the 4A semifinal round and will face off with the top-seeded North Scott Lancers on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.