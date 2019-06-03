CPU edges past Beckman Catholic in PK's

Junior goalie Carlie Foltz played hero for the CPU Stormin' Pointers coming up with two saves in penalty kicks to lead CPU past Beckman Catholic in the sub-state final. With the win, CPU earned their third consecutive state appearance.

Following Foltz's save, Lauren Dufoe knocked in the fourth and game-winning penalty kick to give the Stormin' Pointers the win in PK's 4-2.

CPU (16-2) has received the #3 seed in the state tournament and will face off with #6 Nevada (14-4) on Thursday at 11:45 a.m.

OTHER 1A SCORES

Union def. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 5-0. The Knights will play Gilbert (18-0) in the quarterfinal round Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

Davenport Assumption def. Iowa City Regina 3-0.