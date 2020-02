For the fifth-straight year, the CPU Stormin' Pointers have clinched a spot in the state quarterfinals. The class 3A defending champions earned a spot in the class 4A quarterfinals on Tuesday night after defeated the Central DeWitt Sabres 49-44.

CPU improves to 21-2 on the season will face off with Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.