CPU, Xavier and Waverly-Shell Rock all advance to state semi-finals

It was the start of the high school girls' state soccer tournament on Thursday.

In the Class 1A quarterfinals, Center Point-Urbana defeated Nevada 1-0 in overtime. The lone goal came from Kady Pfeifer, it was only her fourth goal of the season. Also in the 1A quarterfinals, Union lost to Gilbert, 1-0.

In Class 2A, Xavier is headed to the semi-finals for the first time since 2014 after beating Spencer, 3-0. Also in 2A, Waverly-Shell Rock got revenge against Lewis Central winning 2-1 in double overtime.