CPU, Mount Vernon punch tickets to 3A state tournament

It was a thrilling night on Monday at the Cedar Rapids U.S. Cellular Center which saw CPU & Mount Vernon punch their tickets to the 3A state tournament.

CPU needed triple overtime to top the Marion Indians 78-70 to advance to the state quarterfinals for just the second time in school history, the first since 1996.

In the late game, Mount Vernon survived a scare from Central DeWitt and escaped with a 52-50 win. Keaton Kutcher hit a 3-pointer with just 3.6 seconds left to lift the Mustangs to victory.