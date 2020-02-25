CCA upsets Marion to earn program's first ever state tournament berth

The CCA Clippers earned their first ever berth in the state basketball tournament on Tuesday evening after upsetting the second-ranked Marion Indians 66-49.

Karsyn Stratton had a game-high 24 points in the winning effort as CCA improves to 19-4. With the loss, the Indians end their streak of making the state tournament at four years and close out their season with a 21-2 record.

For CCA, Meagan Harvey added 16 points while Calia Clubb registered a double-double with 11 points and 18 rebounds.