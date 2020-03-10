CCA knocks out Mount Vernon, advances to 3A semifinal

The CCA Clippers, seeded 7th in class 3A, upset the second seeded Mount Vernon Mustangs 59-45 on Tuesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

CCA was led by Tyler Schrepfer, who scored a game-high 16 points while also adding four rebounds and three assists. Nick O'Connor and Christian Withrow joined Schrepfer in the double-digit scoring club, netting 11 & 10 points respectively.

Keaton Kutcher was the leading scorer for the Mustangs, who end their season at 22-3, with 13 points.

The Clippers advance to the 3A semifinal round and will take on #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday at 3:45.